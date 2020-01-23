UrduPoint.com
600 Patients Treated In Free Medical Camp

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:39 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Harnai Dr. Abdul Rasheed Nasir on Thursday said free medical camp has been set up at Tehsil Sharag area of Harani district on special directives of Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar and Deputy Commissioner Azeem Jan Dummar

DHO Rasheed Nasir said about 600 patients including women, children and male were diagnosed in the free medical camp by paramedical staffs where medicines were provided to patients with free of cost, said press release issued here.

He said such measures would be taken to provide healthcare facilities to common people.

On the occasion, people also appreciated efforts of doctors and provincial government for provision of health facilities.

More Stories From Health

