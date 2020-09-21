633 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 7,015 as 633 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 7,015 as 633 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Four corona patient, who were under treatment in hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 106 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 33,393 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 13,198 in Sindh, 10,589 in Punjab, 3,138 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,243 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,195 in Balochistan, 397 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 633 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 292,869 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 306,304 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,533, Balochistan 14,394, GB 3,483, ICT 16,162, KP 37,357, Punjab 98,428 and Sindh 133,947.

About 6,420 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,460 in Sindh, 2,226 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 180 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 82 in GB and 69 in AJK.

A total of 3,194,317 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 837 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.