66 dengue virus cases identified in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has directed the AJK state health authorities to accelerate campaign against spread of dengue

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, while presiding over a video link conference in the State's metropolis late Sunday, directed the concerned quarters to convene meetings of the District and Tehsil Committees so that awareness campaign should be initiated to save people from dengue virus, an official statement of AJK government issued on Sunday said.

"Dengue Spray should be exercised by the respective district administration and Local Government Department at the pattern of that done in Punjab", Chief Secretary further directed.

The meeting was informed that 66 cases of Dengue have been identified in AJK so far out of them 56 cases belonged to Muzaffarabad district. However, no casualty reported from dengue infection and health department is providing treatment facilities to all the infected patients round the clock.

It was decided that Secretary Health will monitor awareness and spray campaigns throughout the state.

Secretary Health Major General Sardar Tahir, Director General Health Sardar Aftab, Commissioner Poonch Division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division and other officers attended the conference.