67 new corona cases in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 67 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson on Tuesday, 734 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,501 while 22,969 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

At present, 255 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 87 at DHQ Hospital and 50 at General Hospital, whereas 937 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district,the spokesperson added.