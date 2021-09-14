UrduPoint.com

67 New Corona Cases In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:36 PM

67 new corona cases in Faisalabad

As many as 67 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 67 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson on Tuesday, 734 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,501 while 22,969 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

At present, 255 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 87 at DHQ Hospital and 50 at General Hospital, whereas 937 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district,the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Factory worker electrocuted

Factory worker electrocuted

4 minutes ago
 Putin to self-isolate over coronavirus cases in in ..

Putin to self-isolate over coronavirus cases in inner circle

4 minutes ago
 Govt lifts lockdown in majority districts from Sep ..

Govt lifts lockdown in majority districts from Sep 16

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning W ..

Taliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning Watchdog Report

5 minutes ago
 Moldovan Border Police Report Detention of Aircraf ..

Moldovan Border Police Report Detention of Aircraft With Alleged Ukrainian Smugg ..

5 minutes ago
 UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU

UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.