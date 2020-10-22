UrduPoint.com
7- Day Special Anti -polio Campaign To Begin From Oct 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:08 PM

7- day special anti -polio campaign to begin from Oct 27

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar chaired a meeting on Thursday to finalize arrangements made for the 7 day anti-polio Campaign commencing from October 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar chaired a meeting on Thursday to finalize arrangements made for the 7 day anti-polio Campaign commencing from October 27.

Addressing the meeting DC said that no slackness would be tolerated in administering anti polio drops to children up to the age of five years during special anti-polio campaign launching throughout the district. He instructed monitoring officials to keep a tight vigil on polio teams working at tehsil and district level and also in the field.

The DC instructed all tehsil Assistant Commissioners to visit EPI centers in their jurisdiction during and after the conclusion of anti -polio campaign to view the vaccination work.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali and Focal Person for polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that for Special anti- polio campaign target of 3,32,637 children of up to the age of five years has been fixed.

They said that in order to achieve the target 806 mobile, 72 fix, 54 transit and 19 SMT teams were formed and training was completed under the Micro Plan program.

They said that all necessary arrangements for the anti-polio campaign were finalized. They said that the better results were received during the previous anti polio campaign while special attention would be given on low performing Union Councils and children not covered by polio teams due to non-presence of these children at homes.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Regional Director PPHI Lutf Ali Memon, All Assistant Commissioners and officials of police, health and other related departments.

