PHNOM PENH, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Cambodia has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 12.05 million people, or 75.3 percent of the kingdom's 16-million population, officials and experts said on Monday.

Of them, 10.3 million, or 64.4 percent, have been fully vaccinated with both required shots, and 830,814, or 5.2 percent, have received a booster dose, the health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in a report.

"As of Sept. 19, some 98.27 percent of 10 million target adults, 88 percent of nearly 2 million target adolescents aged from 12 to under 18, and 25.94 percent of almost 1.9 million target children aged from six to under 12 have taken at least one vaccine dose," she said.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive in February, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has said that Chinese vaccines have helped Cambodia develop herd immunity, thus reducing infections, hospitalizations and fatalities.

"If there were no vaccine supplies from China, so far, Cambodia could have vaccinated 2 million people at most," he said during a handover ceremony of the China-aided Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Sept. 12.

Cambodia reported 622 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the national total caseload to 104,716, the health ministry said, adding that 14 new fatalities were registered, bringing the overall death toll to 2,123.

An additional 473 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 97,700, said the health ministry.