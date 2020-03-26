UrduPoint.com
A Health Specialist Working At Quarantine Contracts Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

A health specialist working at quarantine contracts Coronavirus

A health specialist, performing at the quarantine center Sukkur has acquired coronavirus infection

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :A health specialist, performing at the quarantine center Sukkur has acquired coronavirus infection.

Dr Zain-ul-Abideen was performing his duties at the Quarantine Centre Sukkur when he felt sick and was tested positive for the virulent virus. He had served at the quarantine for a fortnight. Dr Abideen is currently undergoing self isolation at his residence. The doctor was hopeful that he would soon resume duty after full recovery, said Medical Superintend, Civil Hospital Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisnai on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as many as 640 inmates who completed their quarantine protocols at the Sukkur centre were shifted to their homes after being cleared by a team of doctors.

Under the instructions of the Sindh chief minister, the deputy commissioners of their hometowns would track their recovery. DHO Sukkur Dr Shabbir Ahmed Dayo said those being released from the qurantine belong to Gilgit Baltistan, Huderabad, Matyari, Halla, Ghotki. The DHO said that 266 patients suspected of COVID-19 are completing their mandatory quarantine period and their condition is satisfactory.

