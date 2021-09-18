A total of 384 Corona patients under treatment in three major hospitals of Peshawar

A total of 384 patients are under treatment for corona in the three major hospitals such as Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospitals, a health department official said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 384 patients are under treatment for corona in the three major hospitals such as Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospitals, a health department official said here Saturday.

Giving complete details, the health official said that 138 corona patients are under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex hospital wherein the total number of ventilators is 68 and 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients.

He said 26 patients undergoing treatment on ventilators and 21 new coronavirus patients admitted with 18 other corona patients discharged after recovery and confirmed the death of two patients.

He said, at Lady Reading Hospital, the number of coronavirus patients has come down to 152 and currently 14 patients are admitted in ICU with 09 new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

He said LRH is also playing an important role in preventing Corona as thousands of citizens are being vaccinated on a daily basis.

However, the situation in Khyber Teaching Hospital regarding corona patients is much satisfactory, he said, adding, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, has 122 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are being admitted on 94 beds.

The health official said that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators for corona patients and 21 patients of Corona are on intensive care bipolar and ventilators and 42 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He disclosed that there were 31 corona patients on low oxygen and confirmed the death of three corona patients in the last 24 hours. He said on Saturday 2 more corona patients have been admitted. He said, only 28 beds of Corona are left vacant in the hospital.