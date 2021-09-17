(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,096,504 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, in its COVID-19 update, said that the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 204,821, while some 7,409,626 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.