Almost 70% of Adult Indians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Almost 70% of India's adult population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, a year after the vaccination campaign began in the country, Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Almost 70% of India's adult population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, a year after the vaccination campaign began in the country, Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

"Today, around 93% and 69.8% of the eligible population has been administered with first dose and second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine respectively," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry's data, 909.

5 million Indian nationals have received a first dose of vaccine, while 658 million residents have been fully vaccinated. A total of 1.5 billion vaccines were administered in India, 3.9 million doses in the last 24 hours.

India remains second globally in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases. According to the ministry, 37.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country since March 2020. Over 35.2 million have recovered from the disease, and over 486,000 people have died.