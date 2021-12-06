Almost 75% of Germans Support COVID-19 Restrictions for Unvaccinated - Poll

The share of Germans who support imposing a limit on contacts for people not vaccinated against COVID-19 totals 74%, a Civey poll ordered by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper found

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The share of Germans who support imposing a limit on contacts for people not vaccinated against COVID-19 totals 74%, a Civey poll ordered by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper found.

Another 23% are against such restriction and 3% gave no response, the pollster said.

Tougher restrictions for the unvaccinated garnered most support among seniors aged 65 and older, 88%, and least support in the 30-39 age group, 59%.

The survey was conducted from December 2-5 among 5,020 people. The error margin was 2.5%.

Last Thursday, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the authorities had agreed to tighten restrictive measures throughout the country. This will include limiting the entry to cultural events and non-essential retail outlets to people who either had the vaccine or recovered from COVID-19.