UrduPoint.com

Almost 75% Of Germans Support COVID-19 Restrictions For Unvaccinated - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:13 PM

Almost 75% of Germans Support COVID-19 Restrictions for Unvaccinated - Poll

The share of Germans who support imposing a limit on contacts for people not vaccinated against COVID-19 totals 74%, a Civey poll ordered by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper found

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The share of Germans who support imposing a limit on contacts for people not vaccinated against COVID-19 totals 74%, a Civey poll ordered by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper found.

Another 23% are against such restriction and 3% gave no response, the pollster said.

Tougher restrictions for the unvaccinated garnered most support among seniors aged 65 and older, 88%, and least support in the 30-39 age group, 59%.

The survey was conducted from December 2-5 among 5,020 people. The error margin was 2.5%.

Last Thursday, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the authorities had agreed to tighten restrictive measures throughout the country. This will include limiting the entry to cultural events and non-essential retail outlets to people who either had the vaccine or recovered from COVID-19.

Related Topics

German Angela Merkel December From Share

Recent Stories

9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference to kick off ..

9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference to kick off tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Pak Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin: I ..

Pak Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan nation's biggest talent hunt programm ..

Kamyab Jawan nation's biggest talent hunt programme: Farrukh Habib

4 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtyar assures Coca-Cola company for sup ..

Khusro Bakhtyar assures Coca-Cola company for support

5 minutes ago
 man killed on road in sargodha

Man killed on road in sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Russian Presidential Spokesman Calls India Ties 'M ..

Russian Presidential Spokesman Calls India Ties 'Mature'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.