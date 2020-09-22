UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign; 450, 000 Children Vaccinated So Far

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:23 PM

The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of the district to administer anti-polio drops to more than 875,000 children under five years of age entered into its second day on Tuesday

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary said that under the drive, over 450,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine.

He said that 3000 mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

Sohail said that polio drops were also being administered at city entry and exit points of the district in order to ensure that all children should be immunized.

The CEO said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

