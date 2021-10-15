Australia expects to start clinical trial of locally developed COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Australia's Monash University has confirmed that it will work with bio-tech company IDT to start clinical trial of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate, which is expected to start by the end of 2021

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Australia's Monash University has confirmed that it will work with bio-tech company IDT to start clinical trial of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate, which is expected to start by the end of 2021.

The receptor-binding domain mRNA vaccine candidate has been developed by the Monash Institute for Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) in conjunction with the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity. It is Australia's first locally developed COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate that progresses to clinical trials.

The IDT will provide Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) sterile contract manufacturing services to produce a drug product for the trial.

Monash University President and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Margaret Gardner said the vaccine candidate, if successful in the trial, will be Australia's first locally developed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which will enable Australia to relieve pressure from oversea vaccine supply chains.

"To avoid ongoing issues around vaccine supply chains from other countries, we need our own mRNA production connected to research and development, and late-stage clinical trials capability," Gardner said.

She said this will be a great opportunity for the IDT to develop and showcase Australia's cGMP manufacturing capabilities in mRNA product manufacture.

"This partnership agreement with IDT and the ongoing support from the Victorian and Commonwealth Governments is a significant step in Australia moving towards establishing unlimited capability."