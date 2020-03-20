Authorities have been looking for over 500 people who earlier visited a crowded boxing stadium and bars with the risk of being infected with the COVID-19, said a senior government official on Friday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Authorities have been looking for over 500 people who earlier visited a crowded boxing stadium and bars with the risk of being infected with the COVID-19, said a senior government official on Friday.

Disease Control Department Director General Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said in a press conference more than 500 people currently remain unreported to the authorities after they had visited Lumpini boxing stadium and bars in Thong Lor and Ramkhamhaeng areas of the capital city.

Those people, who might unknowingly become carriers of the infectious disease, were strongly advised to report themselves to the authorities, Suwannachai said.

Thousands of people were believed to have visited Lumpini boxing stadium and Thong Lor and Ramkhamhaeng bars between March 6 and March 8.

Of a total of 322 people reportedly infected with COVID-19 in Thailand so far, 72 people were infected after they visited the boxing stadium and 62 others were infected after they visited the bars, he said.

Of the total cases in Thailand, 213 were found in Bangkok, 17 in Samut Prakan province, seven in Chiang Mai and five in Phuket, among others.