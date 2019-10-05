UrduPoint.com
Awareness About Breast Cancer Helps Cure Patients: Vice Chancellor

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal has said that awareness about the breast cancer disease in society proves helpful in avoiding the disease and curing the patients

He was leading a breast cancer awareness walk, which was held from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office to Surgical Tower, here on Saturday.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tahir Khalil, Director Medical education Prof Dr Ayesha Shaukat, deans, faculty members and a large number of students also participated in the walk.

Students were carrying placards inscribed with slogans to create awareness about the disease.

Prof Khalid Masood said on the occasion that the purpose of the walk was to create awareness in society about the fast spreading disease.

He said that a special post-graduate programme on breast cancer had been started on the instructions of Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid at the King Edward Medical University. He said that breast cancer was a curable disease and timely diagnosis could help cure the patients.

Prof Dr Ayesha Shaukat said that specialist doctors should immediately be consulted after the initial symptoms of breast cancer.

MS Dr Tahir Khalil said that modern healthcare facilities were available at Mayo Hospital for treatment of breast cancer patients.

