Balochistan to enlist six Punjab hospitals on penal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has finalized a plan to enlist six Punjab hospitals on their penal to provide free treatment to the needy people of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government on Tuesday said that the government would be providing assistance to the poor and needy patients of Balochistan, who were suffering from different chronic diseases.

The aid would be given under the Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund to get them treated in the six best public sector hospitals of Punjab.

The government took the decision to provide best treatment to the poor patients of people of Balochistan in Nishtar Hospital Multan, Pervaiz Illai Cardiology Hospital Multan, Faisalabad Cardiology Hospital Faisalabad, Meo Hospital Lahore, Lahore Cardiology Hospital Lahore and Children Hospital Lahore.

He said the provincial government had allocated Rs 1 billion supplementary fund for the treatment of "open heart surgery, thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney deices", he told APP adding that all cases would be approved by the medical board.

He urged the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government for the noble cause.

