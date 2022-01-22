Beijing reports 9 local COVID-19 cases, 3 asymptomatic carriers

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic carriers from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to local authorities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic carriers from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to local authorities.

Of the nine confirmed infections, eight are mild cases and one is a moderate case.

Since Jan. 15, the city has reported a total of 27 confirmed local COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.