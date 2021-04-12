UrduPoint.com
Botswana Reports Two Deaths Following Covishield Vaccination

Mon 12th April 2021

Botswana reports two deaths following Covishield vaccination

Botswana Ministry of Health and Wellness said on Sunday that it was investigating two deaths that occurred following vaccination with the Covishield vaccine

GABORONE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Botswana Ministry of Health and Wellness said on Sunday that it was investigating two deaths that occurred following vaccination with the Covishield vaccine.

The cause of the death of two elderly people from separate districts and its relationship with the vaccine were under the immediate investigation of the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority, the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry asked citizens to remain calm and follow the appropriate medical guidance on vaccination.

The Covishield is the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Botswana started its COVID-19 vaccination in late March with the elderly given priority access to doses. As of Saturday, the southern African country has vaccinated a total of 31,628 people.

