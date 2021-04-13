BP Pills May Cause Skin Cancers In Elderly
Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:43 PM
Common medications used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) may adversely raise the risk of skin cancers in people aged 66 and above, claims a new study
Long-term intake of antihypertensive medications, linked with higher rates of non-melanoma and melanoma -- the two major types of skin cancers, globalnews.CA reported.
The findings have been published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).
However, other common blood pressure drugs such as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, calcium channel blockers and beta-blockers, did not raise this risk, the study showed.
"The theory is that by making our skin cells more sensitive to the damage caused by ultraviolet radiation from the sun or a tanning bed, that medication might increase skin cancer risk," said Aaron Drucker, study co-author and dermatologist at the Women's College Hospital, in Canada.
The study included 3,02,634 patients in Ontario who have prescribed an antihypertensive medication between 1998 and 2017.
Patients with a higher risk of skin cancer must consider other treatment alternatives, the researchers suggested.
While most skin cancers do not lead to death and can be treated with a simple surgery, an advanced squamous cell skin cancer or melanoma may put a patient's life at risk, Drucker said.