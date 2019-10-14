Breast cancer curable with early diagnosis: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that treatment of dangerous disease breast cancer is possible with its early diagnosis and proper treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that treatment of dangerous disease breast cancer is possible with its early diagnosis and proper treatment.

She was addressing a breast cancer awareness symposium at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, here on Monday. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, In-charge Breast Cancer Programme Prof Dr Andleeb, Registrar Prof Muneeza Qayyum, Pro-VC Prof Shireen, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz and other faculty members along with a large number of students were also present.

The minister said that according to statistics of 2018, two million women are affected by breast cancer worldwide. She said that diagnose of the disease at an early stage and proper treatment could ensure saving hundreds of lives.

Every facility will be provided to students of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for pursuing the cause.

Later, the minister also led a walk to create awareness about the breast cancer disease prevention and cure.

Dr Yasmin said that thousands of women die every year in Pakistan due to this disease and it was a prime duty of all concerned to create awareness among public about the disease.

She congratulated vice chancellor and the administration for arranging the symposium and the walk. She said such seminars should be arranged in all medical colleges to create awareness among masses.

Prof Dr Andleeb briefed the audience about symbols, reasons and solutions of the dangerous disease.