Breat cancer: Early detection provides best chance of effective treatment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :In connection with International Conference 2019 of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro scheduled on November 23 to 24, 2019 , the Department of Surgery LUMHS Thursday organized a workshop on 'Pre- Surgical Localization of Breast Abnormalities: Minimal Invasive Breast Biopsy Techniques'.

Addressing the inaugural session, LUMHS Vice Chancellor Professor Bikha Ram Devrajani said early detection of breast cancer is important as it is associated with an increased number of available treatment options, increased survival, and improved quality of life.

There is no definitive method of preventing breast cancer, early detection provides the best chance of effective treatment, he said and added early detection of breast cancer can help improve outcomes.

He did not rule out possibility of risks involved with any screening programme adding these risks include the chance that a false positive or false negative diagnosis can be made. When undergoing any screening test, the risks and benefits of that test should be considered, he added.

He informed that breast cancers found during screening exams are more likely to be smaller and still confined to the breast.

The size of a breast cancer and how far it has spread are some of the most important factors in predicting the prognosis of a woman with this disease, he added.

The Consultant/ Breast Surgeon LUMHS Professor Ambreen Muneer while speaking on the occasion informed that finding breast cancer early and getting state-of-the-art cancer treatment are the most important strategies to prevent deaths from breast cancer.

Breast cancer which found early, when it is small and has not spread, is easier to treat successfully, he said and added that getting regular screening tests was the most reliable way to find breast cancer early.

She said the goal of screening tests for breast cancer is to find it before it causes symptoms. Screening refers to tests and exams used to find a disease in people who do not have any symptoms, she said and added that early detection means finding and diagnosing a disease earlier than wait for symptoms to start.

Among others, Dr Kousar Rehman from South City Hospital, Dr Sana Shaikh from SIUT, Dr Khalida Nadeem from Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi and Dr Aneela Sheeba from LUMHS shared their views on the subject.