Cambodia Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 20 new COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll, pushing the total number of deaths in the kingdom to 414, the health ministry said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 20 new COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll, pushing the total number of deaths in the kingdom to 414, the health ministry said in a statement.

The figure topped the previous highest daily record of 15 deaths on June 12, the ministry said.

The Southeast Asian nation also logged 471 new cases, taking the national caseload to 42,052 so far, said the ministry, adding that 928 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 36,868.

Cambodia has been suffering the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

Health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine on Saturday urged people to continue caution and receive COVID-19 vaccines when their turns come.

