UrduPoint.com

Canada Faces Start Of Delta-driven 4th Wave Of COVID-19, Top Doctor Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 04:47 PM

Canada faces start of Delta-driven 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor says

Canada is at the start of the Delta-driven fourth wave of COVID-19, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Canada is at the start of the Delta-driven fourth wave of COVID-19, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"The updated longer-range forecast shows how the epidemic trajectory may evolve through early September. It suggests that we are at the start of the Delta-driven fourth wave, but that the trajectory will depend on ongoing increases in fully vaccinated coverage, and the timing, pace and extent of reopening," Tam said at a press conference in Ottawa.

"I think we are in a slightly precarious period at the moment, in between these people trying to get the vaccines in and reopening," she said.

"As soon as that balance is tipped, and it wouldn't take very much with a highly transmissible virus, you're going to see an uptick in cases."After weeks of sustained decline in new cases of COVID-19, Canada is seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases, and thousands more infections are predicted if contacts aren't contained, according to national modelling released by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Friday.

Related Topics

Canada Ottawa May September Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Fawad, Farrukh visit Ajmal Jami's residence to off ..

Fawad, Farrukh visit Ajmal Jami's residence to offer Fateha for his father's sou ..

1 minute ago
 US CENTCOM Says Drone Was Used in Attack on Mercer ..

US CENTCOM Says Drone Was Used in Attack on Mercer Street Vessel in Indian Ocean

1 minute ago
 Brazil March-May jobless rate at 14.6 pct

Brazil March-May jobless rate at 14.6 pct

1 minute ago
 Farrukh visits family of late Arif Nizami

Farrukh visits family of late Arif Nizami

3 minutes ago
 No entry in offices without vaccination certificat ..

No entry in offices without vaccination certificate

4 minutes ago
 11 killed as India's monsoon death toll swells

11 killed as India's monsoon death toll swells

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.