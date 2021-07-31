Canada faces start of Delta-driven 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada is at the start of the Delta-driven fourth wave of COVID-19, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Canada is at the start of the Delta-driven fourth wave of COVID-19, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"The updated longer-range forecast shows how the epidemic trajectory may evolve through early September. It suggests that we are at the start of the Delta-driven fourth wave, but that the trajectory will depend on ongoing increases in fully vaccinated coverage, and the timing, pace and extent of reopening," Tam said at a press conference in Ottawa.

"I think we are in a slightly precarious period at the moment, in between these people trying to get the vaccines in and reopening," she said.

"As soon as that balance is tipped, and it wouldn't take very much with a highly transmissible virus, you're going to see an uptick in cases."After weeks of sustained decline in new cases of COVID-19, Canada is seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases, and thousands more infections are predicted if contacts aren't contained, according to national modelling released by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Friday.