UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cancer Treatment Costs Top 9 Tln Won In 2018

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:35 PM

Cancer treatment costs top 9 tln won in 2018

Cancer treatment costs in South Korea exceeded the 9 trillion-won (US$7.8 billion) mark in 2018 due to a rise in the number of patients and more state coverage, a report showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Cancer treatment costs in South Korea exceeded the 9 trillion-won (US$7.8 billion) mark in 2018 due to a rise in the number of patients and more state coverage, a report showed Monday.

Nearly 9.01 trillion won was spent to treat cancer patients last year, taking up 11.6 percent of the country's total medical spending covered by the state health insurance program, according to the report by the National Health Insurance Service and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

The high percentage was attributed to more cancer patients, which results from South Korea's population aging, and the state health insurance scheme's new coverage of expensive cancer drugs.

The number of people undergoing cancer treatment came to 1.48 million last year, with per-capita spending averaging 6.1 million won.

About 313,500 people were newly diagnosed with cancer last year, with those new patients accounting for 42 percent of the total cancer treatment costs.

South Korea has one of the fastest aging populations in the world on the back of advances in medical know-how and greater awareness of good health.

The country became an aged society in 2017, with the ratio of people aged 65 or older hitting 14 percent of its population of 50 million. The portion is forecast to reach 20 percent in 2026.

Related Topics

World Drugs South Korea 2017 2018 Cancer From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Khan takes notice of officials' in action on Pa ..

10 minutes ago

Finance Minister briefs senior officers about KP G ..

3 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi to inaugurate Int'l Consumer Product ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Armenia to Continue Boosting Cooperation i ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil Boosts Oil Production to 65.43Mln ..

3 minutes ago

Russia slams 'wave of violence' that forced Morale ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.