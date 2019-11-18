UrduPoint.com
Children Complex Faces Shortage Of Medicines

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Children Complex faces shortage of medicines

The Children Complex, the only big health facility for children in South Punjab, is facing shortage of medicines, including life saving, anti-biotic, pneumonia and tetanus drugs

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Children Complex, the only big health facility for children in South Punjab, is facing shortage of medicines, including life saving, anti-biotic, pneumonia and tetanus drugs.

According to a Health Department official, the 550-bed complex is getting budget for 350 beds, which is the main reason for shortage of medicines. For the last four days, no medicines were available in stock, he said.

The hospital administration was managing medicines particularly for respiratory issues and eubolizers masks through the donations of philanthropists, he added.

Dean Children Complex Dr Mukhtiar Bhatti confirmed that they had been facing shortage of medicines for the last few days.

They were receiving budget for 330 beds and facing difficulty in purchasing medicines for the 550-bed hospital, for which they had to seek the help of philanthropists, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association led by its president Dr Masoodul Hiraj and consisting of Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain, Dr Waqar Niazi and others called on Dr Mukhtiar Bhatti.

The Dean apprised the delegation about the medicine shortage issue.

PMA President Dr Masood ensured him that he would meet the provincial secretary health in this connection to get the shortage of medicines issue resolved.

