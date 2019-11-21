Commissioner presides over meeting regarding health services

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : All possible steps would be taken to provide health services to the general public and for that purpose every cooperation would be extended to health department.

This was stated by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting with officials of health Department.

Vice Chancellor of the People's Medical University for Women Nawabshah, Dr. Gulshan Memon, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical Hospital Dr Muhammad Yusuf Zardari, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Shaikh, XEN Building Division and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The Commissioner said that the health and treatment facilities to public be ensured to the visiting patients at Peoples Medical University hospital and other government hospitals. He said that facilities of drinking water, washrooms and waiting rooms shall also be given special attention along with health facilities at government hospitals.

He instructed Medical Superintendent to keep the lifts in different wards in working condition for the patients while funds shall be properly utilized for provision of medicines to patients.

He said that health service would certainly improve if all of would work together to provide health services to the people. Commissioner urged officials to send in writing about the problems faced by the patients in the hospitals, shortage of doctors, medical staff, purchase of medicines and other issues to the Commissioner's Office in order to recommend high authorities for the solution of the problems.

The Commissioner directed District Health Officer to ensure the availability of medicines and health facilities at all health units of the district in order to facilitate health facilities to public at their nearest centre. He also directed XEN Buildings to complete the ongoing development work at Peoples Medical hospital in time and also ensure the quality of work.