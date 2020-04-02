UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Malaysia Expect To Peak Mid-April: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:10 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April, the World Health Organisation, WHO, said on Thursday, adding that there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve, Reuters reported

"Based on available data, the WHO Country Office has projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalised cases in mid-April," Ying-Ru Lo, the WHO's head of mission and representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore said.

The number of critically ill patients is estimated to reach the peak within the next week, she said. Malaysia has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia with 2,908 confirmed cases.

