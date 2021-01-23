Coronavirus claims 03 more lives in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :At least three more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1826 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday said 294 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 64945.

It said 284 patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period after which the numbers of recovered patients have reached to 59897 in KP.