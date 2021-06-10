UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 15 More Lives In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:54 PM

Coronavirus claims 15 more lives in KP

Coronavirus claimed another 15 lives in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of death toll from coronavirus in the province has risen to 4,185,said an official of the health department here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another 15 lives in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of death toll from coronavirus in the province has risen to 4,185,said an official of the health department here on Thursday.

He said another 234 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours and the total number of corona cases in the province has reached to135,162. However, he said that during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 379 patients infected with coronavirus were recovered and the number of people recovering from deadly virus in the province has risen to 127,139.

About Peshawar, he said, in the last 24 hours, eight people have beem died from coronavirus, and the death toll from coronavirus in Peshawar has risen to 2,054.COVID-19 has affected 44 more people in 24 hours and with this the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached to 49,591. He said 10,375 new tests were conducted in one day in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Beema Pakistan Company Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COAS lauds BGMF's efforts towards global Polio era ..

29 seconds ago

5.0-magnitude quake hits 87 km SW of Kabare, Democ ..

32 seconds ago

Covid vaccination in Europe 'far from sufficient' ..

33 seconds ago

TAMM encourages app users to use ‘Shake’ featu ..

24 minutes ago

UEFA demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' j ..

36 seconds ago

Schedule announced AJK general elections to be hel ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.