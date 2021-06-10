Coronavirus claims 15 more lives in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another 15 lives in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of death toll from coronavirus in the province has risen to 4,185,said an official of the health department here on Thursday.

He said another 234 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours and the total number of corona cases in the province has reached to135,162. However, he said that during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 379 patients infected with coronavirus were recovered and the number of people recovering from deadly virus in the province has risen to 127,139.

About Peshawar, he said, in the last 24 hours, eight people have beem died from coronavirus, and the death toll from coronavirus in Peshawar has risen to 2,054.COVID-19 has affected 44 more people in 24 hours and with this the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached to 49,591. He said 10,375 new tests were conducted in one day in the province.