UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Three More Lives, Infects 218 More In KP: Health Dept

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:13 PM

Coronavirus claims three more lives, infects 218 more in KP: Health Dept

Three more persons lost their lives another 218 got infected from coronavirus during last 24 hours in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Three more persons lost their lives another 218 got infected from coronavirus during last 24 hours in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The report of KP Health Department here Thursday revealed that 1,378 persons had so far died from the fatal coronavirus infection in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Similarly, 47,919 persons were infected in KP where active cases mounted to 4,130 besides 42,411 patients fully recovered till December 2, 2020.

Peshawar is the most affected district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The people were advised to keep social distancing and adopt all precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died December 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

30 seconds ago

Money-laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehb ..

12 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts southeastern Turkey ..

2 minutes ago

Japan prosecutors seek to question ex-PM Abe on sp ..

2 minutes ago

Thomas takes center stage at final PGA event of se ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting jail inmates banned in KP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.