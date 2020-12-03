Coronavirus claims three more lives, infects 218 more in KP: Health Dept

Three more persons lost their lives another 218 got infected from coronavirus during last 24 hours in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Three more persons lost their lives another 218 got infected from coronavirus during last 24 hours in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The report of KP Health Department here Thursday revealed that 1,378 persons had so far died from the fatal coronavirus infection in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Similarly, 47,919 persons were infected in KP where active cases mounted to 4,130 besides 42,411 patients fully recovered till December 2, 2020.

Peshawar is the most affected district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The people were advised to keep social distancing and adopt all precautionary measures.