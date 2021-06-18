Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Moscow record surge - Russia's capital registers 9,056 new infections in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, leading the city to close its Euro 2020 fan-zone and ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Moscow record surge - Russia's capital registers 9,056 new infections in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, leading the city to close its Euro 2020 fan-zone and ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

- Palestinians to get jabs - Israel is to swap around million doses of the Pfizer vaccine reaching their expiry dates for doses the US pharma giant was due to send to the Palestinian Authority for its 4.5 million population.

- No Notting Hill carnival - One of the world's largest street festivals, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, is cancelled for the second year running.

- Spain to scrap outdoor masks - Spain will lift the legal requirement to wear a mask outdoors from June 26, says Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

- S.Africa spike - South Africa deploys army medical personnel to its most populous province Gauteng that includes its commercial hub Johannesburg and capital Pretoria to help health workers battle a surge in cases.

- Jabs for Games staff - Thousands of Olympic volunteers and officials begin receiving vaccines in Tokyo five weeks before the Olympics, as experts warn it would be safer to hold event without fans.

- Kabul surge - The US embassy in Kabul orders strict confinement of personnel over a surge in cases at a mission already under pressure ahead of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

- UN mulls meeting in person - United Nations members debate hosting September's General Assembly in person with smaller-than-normal delegations because of the pandemic.

- Milan fashion comeback - Milan fashion welcomes back actual people to its shows in a sign the industry is ready to start turning the page on virtual formats adopted during the pandemic.

- Still fleeing war - Despite the pandemic, the number of people fleeing war and persecution continued rising last year, with global displacement climbing to over 82 million -- double the figure a decade ago, the UN says.

- 3.8 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,844,390 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 600,934 deaths, followed by Brazil with 496,004, India with 383,490, Mexico with 230,792, Peru with 189,757 and Russia with 128,445.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.