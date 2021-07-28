UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:34 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Masks are back - Vaccinated people in high-risk parts of the US should resume wearing masks indoors, the top health authority says in a major reversal in guidance underscoring the country's struggle to suppress the Delta variant

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Masks are back - Vaccinated people in high-risk parts of the US should resume wearing masks indoors, the top health authority says in a major reversal in guidance underscoring the country's struggle to suppress the Delta variant.

- Sydney lockdown extended - Millions of Sydney residents will spend another month in lockdown, authorities announce, citing a still-fast-growing outbreak and stubbornly low vaccination rates.

- Biden urges vaccines - US President Joe Biden says Americans "still need to do better" on Covid-19 vaccinations and says a possible vaccine mandate for Federal workers is "under consideration".

- UK offers Kenya jabs - Britain says it is offering 817,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to Kenya as it rolls out a promised 100 million jabs for global distribution by next June.

- Myanmar appeal - Junta authorities in Myanmar are seeking help from the international community to tackle Covid-19, state media says, as the impoverished country looks beyond ally China in its struggle to beat back a new wave.

- Guatemala cancels order - President Alejandro Giammattei announces that Guatemala has cancelled its order of a second batch of eight million Russian-made vaccines due to a delivery delay of a previous order.

- Met mandates jabs - New York's Metropolitan Opera will require audiences and performers to be fully vaccinated for its upcoming season, the house announces.

- Four million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,179,675 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 611,288 deaths, followed by Brazil with 551,835, India with 422,022, Mexico with 239,079 and Peru with 196,058 fatalities.

The World Health Organization says up to three times the number suggested by official figures have died directly or indirectly as a result of the pandemic.

Related Topics

India Dead World China Died Sydney Guatemala New York Brazil United Kingdom Myanmar Peru United States Kenya Mexico June December 2019 Media From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24 hou ..

22 seconds ago

PM Imran Khan orders setting up special units to e ..

24 seconds ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar condoles ..

27 seconds ago

IRSA releases 310,900 cusecs water

31 seconds ago

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

9 minutes ago

UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.