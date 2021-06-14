Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,805,928 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,805,928 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 175,867,480 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 8,276 new deaths and 313,297 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,921, followed by Brazil with 1,129 and Colombia with 586.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 599,769 deaths from 33,462,035 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 487,401 deaths from 17,412,766 cases, India with 374,305 deaths from 29,510,410 cases, Mexico with 230,150 deaths from 2,454,176 cases, and Peru with 188,708 deaths from 2,003,625 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 572 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 289, the Czech Republic with 282, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,210,062 deaths from 35,017,964 cases, Europe 1,151,269 deaths from 53,608,973 infections, and the United States and Canada 625,700 deaths from 34,864,161 cases.

Asia has reported 536,959 deaths from 38,381,559 cases, the middle East 146,178 deaths from 8,898,186 cases, Africa 134,656 deaths from 5,046,204 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 50,433 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.