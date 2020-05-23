Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 338,128 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 5,218,260 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,016,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The US is the worst-hit country with 96,007 deaths from 1,601,434 cases. At least 350,135 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,393 deaths from 254,195 cases, Italy with 32,616 from 228,658 cases, Spain with 28,628 deaths and 234,824 cases and France at 28,289 deaths and 182,219 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,971 cases. It has 78,258 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 172,615 deaths from 1,996,321 cases, the United States and Canada have 102,349 deaths from 1,683,914 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 37,671 deaths from 681,000 cases, Asia 13,577 deaths from 418,734 cases, the middle East 8,606 deaths from 325,655 cases, Africa 3,180 deaths from 104,174 cases, and Oceania 130 deaths from 8,463 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.