Court rejects bail in illegal kidney transplant case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, under Justice Waheed Khan, rejected the pre-arrest bail of Dr. Manzoor Malik, the main accused in an illegal kidney transplant case. Following the rejection, police arrested him in court.

An FIR at Rawat Police Station alleges the accused and accomplices engaged in illegal kidney sales and transplants, deceiving and abducting a victim. He managed escape during the police raid which was made on the victim's complaint. However Police intervention and exposed the operation.

The Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) hailed the decision, reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against illegal organ transplantation and commitment to strict legal action.