COVID-19 Claims Four More Patients, Infects 361 Others

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:54 PM

As many as four more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,267 and 361 new cases emerged when 10,863 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,267 and 361 new cases emerged when 10,863 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,267 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,863 samples were tested which detected 361 cases that constituted 3.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,914,327 tests have been conducted against which 255,038 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 238,030 patients have recovered, including 659 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,741 patients were under treatment, of them 12,286 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 445 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 406 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 361 new cases, 210 have been detected from Karachi, including 62 from East, 49 Central, 34 South, 32 Malir, 25 West and 8 Korangi. Hyderabad has 32, Mirpurkhas 14, Kashmore 13, Badin 11, Matiari 10, Shaheed Benazirabad 9, Ghotki 7, Jacobabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Sanghar 4, Kamber, Sujawal Tando Allahyar, Nausheroferoze and Khairpur 3 each, Dadu and Shikarpur 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

