COVID-19 positive cases rise to 91 in Afghanistan

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of patients affected with COVID-19 has soared to 91 in Afghanistan, with 11 new cases reported, the country's Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on Friday.

According to the official, eight new positive cases were found in Herat, two in the neighboring Nimroz and another in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Afghanistan in February, 976 suspected cases have been tested, with 91 cases having been confirmed positive, Mayar said.

In addition, two foreign diplomats and four service members of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission stationed in Afghanistan have also been confirmed positive of carrying the coronavirus virus.

The spokesman said three of the affected have died and three have recovered.