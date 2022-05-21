DC inaugurates polio drive in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad inaugurated 7-day anti-polio drive here on Saturday by administering polio vaccine to some children in Pathan Colony near Railway Station.

Speaking on the occasion,he said that more than 1,380,580 children up to the age of 5 years would be given anti polio drops,adding that 4869 teams of health department would remain active during this camp which would remain continue up to May 29.

He said that all arrangements were completed in a most befitting manner.

All kinds of media would be utilized including announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques to sensitize the general public about this drive so that its 100 percent target could be accomplished.

He said that monitoring teams were activated to monitor performance of anti polio teams while tight security was arranged to deal with any emergent situation during this drive, he added.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with anti polio teams so that vaccination could be dispensed to all children without any difficulty.