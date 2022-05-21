UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Polio Drive In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 03:01 PM

DC inaugurates polio drive in faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad inaugurated 7-day anti-polio drive here on Saturday by administering polio vaccine to some children in Pathan Colony near Railway Station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad inaugurated 7-day anti-polio drive here on Saturday by administering polio vaccine to some children in Pathan Colony near Railway Station.

Speaking on the occasion,he said that more than 1,380,580 children up to the age of 5 years would be given anti polio drops,adding that 4869 teams of health department would remain active during this camp which would remain continue up to May 29.

He said that all arrangements were completed in a most befitting manner.

All kinds of media would be utilized including announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques to sensitize the general public about this drive so that its 100 percent target could be accomplished.

He said that monitoring teams were activated to monitor performance of anti polio teams while tight security was arranged to deal with any emergent situation during this drive, he added.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with anti polio teams so that vaccination could be dispensed to all children without any difficulty.

Related Topics

Polio May Media All

Recent Stories

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

7 minutes ago
 Over 20,159 rolls display centres start functionin ..

Over 20,159 rolls display centres start functioning across country

2 minutes ago
 Snow leopard population exceeds 100 in Mt. Qomolan ..

Snow leopard population exceeds 100 in Mt. Qomolangma reserve

2 minutes ago
 Landslide kills two children in Afghanistan's Bami ..

Landslide kills two children in Afghanistan's Bamiyan

2 minutes ago
 Southwest China's Guizhou builds 56,000 5G base st ..

Southwest China's Guizhou builds 56,000 5G base stations

2 minutes ago
 Girl students' passion to seek education impresses ..

Girl students' passion to seek education impresses PM Shehbaz Sharif

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.