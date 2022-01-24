DC inspects polio workers performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chatha visited Al-Faheem Garden to review performance of polio workers in an anti-polio drive here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was committed to make the country polio free.

He said children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated against polio during the campaign and the administration was making efforts to administer 1.92 million children during the ongoing campaign.

The deputy commissioner directed the staff to actively perform their duties to make the campaign a success.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem reviewed polio workersperformance at Union Council 126 and 127 while AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited UC 112 andSabzazar.