Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Immunization

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki Khalid Saleem in a meeting on Friday reviewed the progress on immunization against communicable diseases among the children up to age of one year, under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas of the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki Khalid Saleem in a meeting on Friday reviewed the progress on immunization against communicable diseases among the children up to age of one year, under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas of the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Ghotki informed meeting that the health department has achieved 95 percent routine immunization coverage under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas during the last year. The routine immunization coverage against measles was 99 percent during the said period, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government and development partners are putting all efforts to make the country polio free and sought support of the general public and local communities. He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Mirpur and other areas to supervise the expanded programme of immunization in the rural areas and ensure 100 percent coverage to save the children from communicable diseases.

Officials of district health department and concerned were present in the meeting.

