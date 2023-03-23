Development projects worth Rs28 billion in health sector across the province are being completed; Says Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir has said that development projects worth Rs28 billion in health sector across the province are being completed at a fast pace which would improve the treatment to the patients besides addressing the paucity of staff and equipment

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir has said that development projects worth Rs28 billion in health sector across the province are being completed at a fast pace which would improve the treatment to the patients besides addressing the paucity of staff and equipment.

He expressed these views while talking to newsmen during his surprise visit to Government Isfandyar Bukhari DHQ Hospital Attock. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, additional deputy commissioner revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Chief executive district health authority Dr Asad Ismail, medical superintendent Dr Jawwad Ellahi, Assistant Commissioner Shagufta Jabeen and other relevant officers were also present.

During his visit, he inspected various wards and reviewed the health care system besides interacting with patients and their attendants and inquired from the standard of facilities and medicines from them.

He said the launch of specialties in hospitals would result in saving millions of rupees incurred on ambulance service. The minister said that 300 ultrasound machines, 200 ambulances and 30 X-ray machines had been provided in hospitals across Punjab, which will further improve treatment.

He said that visits to government treatment centers would be continue and the provision of medical facilities will also be reviewed. Later he visited flour sale point and reviewed the arrangements about sale of flour in the city.