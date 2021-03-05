UrduPoint.com
DMS At District Headquarters Hospital Haripur Died Of COVID-19 Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:53 PM

DMS at district headquarters hospital Haripur died of COVID-19 virus

Another doctor of Haripur lost life on Friday due to Coronavirus at a private hospital of Abbottabad, thus the total number of doctors' death reached 46 in Kyber Pakhtunkhaw

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Another doctor of Haripur lost life on Friday due to Coronavirus at a private hospital of Abbottabad, thus the total number of doctors' death reached 46 in Kyber Pakhtunkhaw.

According to detail, Dr.

Sagheer Ahmed who has tested Coronavirus positive a few days ago and was later admitted to hospital in a critical condition where he was on ventilator for the last one week, yesterday he could not survive and lost life.

The funeral prayer of Dr. Sagheer Ahmed was offered at his native town Haripur where a large number of people from all walks of life were present.

Dr. Sagheer Ahmed was serving as Deputy Medical Superintendent at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Haripur.

The provincial doctors' association also confirmed that Dr. Sagheer Ahmed was tested COVID-19 positive a few days ago and was admitted to a private hospital where he could not survive and lost his life.

