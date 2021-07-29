Dr. Muhammad Affan Qaiser - the Pioneer of Medical Journalism in Pakistan, “Reveals His Secret” behind Achieving the Impossibles

A young boy comes home with a mark sheet in his hand that says “11th position” - the lowest grades he had ever acquired till then

A young boy comes home with a mark sheet in his hand that says "11th position" - the lowest grades he had ever acquired till then. Dread faced and filled with fear for he might have disappointed his father, Dr. Qaiser Mehmood - a man of values and principles.

But what his father did next changed the scope of his life and career forever. He patted his son’s back and said, “Whenever you feel down, or encounter any unexpected situation in your life, step back, recite Surah Al-Rahman and start your journey once again.”

“To hear the unheard is a necessary discipline to achieve the highest level of faith” is a Chinese proverb that reveals the true sense of faith in one’s life.

This incident was the birth of a new Affan - our hero who later in his life single-handedly managed to introduce Medical Journalism in Pakistan. And not only that but he also became one of the most qualified young faces of Transplant Hepatology (Liver Transplant) in the country.

Being born in an educated, well-settled family of Doctors, Affan had almost everything that an average Pakistani kid dreams of; loving parents, an annoyingly caring sister, emotional, financial, and mental support.

But what influenced his personality and transformed him into one of the most qualified Names in

Gastroenterology , Hepatology and Modern-day digital media was the unfaltering faith he acquired from his father.

“My father is a very disciplined and humbled soul - a man of principles. Since we were children, he guided us towards faith emphasizing how we live and what we do with our lives.”

Dr. Affan Qaiser shares another incident from his early days that became the boom of his life and career - a significant moment of his faith journey.

“Our father taught us to recite Surah Al-Rahman in every situation asserting, it would become our savior in every critical situation.

I realized the worth of his words to its fullest when he was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.”

“This sudden curve struck the blow on my heart. My world turned upside down. That was the time when my faith was put to such a tough challenge for the first time in my life."

Pakistan didn’t facilitate Liver Transplant at that time. Senior doctors in Pakistan recommended shifting my father to China for better health care facilities and Liver Transplant options.

“Imagine a young man reciting Surah Alrahman wearing a t-shirt in a freezing -10 temperature in China, crying, sobbing like a child, praying, seeking the health of his father? The intensity of my pain and fear of losing my dearest guardian - my father, had me there the entire night.”

“My father survived. He defeated cancer. His liver transplant was successful - an accomplishment of my faith and savior of my life and career.”

“That was the day I promised myself and to my father that I will become a transplant hepatology (Liver Transplant) specialist in Pakistan. So, no more sons have to suffer what I did.”

He fulfilled the promise made to his father. He became the first-ever qualified transplant hepatologist from South Punjab and is currently serving as an assistant professor and senior consultant gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist in Pakistan’s busiest liver transplant unit Gambat Liver Transplant Program.

“I never forget to recite Surah Rahman when operating a liver transplant, writing my columns, chairing talk shows - doing anything I do, going anywhere I go.”

"Having a persistent faith and hoping against possibilities in the most critical times of your life is difficult. But in the end, your faith alone becomes your ultimate savior. You can succeed in any test Allah bestows upon you if you believe.” - Dr. Muhammad Affan Qaiser