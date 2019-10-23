Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday inaugurated new expansion of emergency department of Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital with having additional facilities for patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday inaugurated new expansion of emergency department of Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital with having additional facilities for patients.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mirza said that with addition of 10 beds and more staff along with equipment, the patients especially those who need immediate treatment will get maximum benefit.

He also handed over diagnostic equipment to the hospital administration which was presented by UNHCR. He said that with the expansion the hospital emergency will serve the patients with better services.

He said that now additional staff will be deployed at emergency while separate male and female doctors rest rooms have been established to ensure their availability round the clock at emergency.

He said that a team of senior doctors has been constituted for ensuring availability of senior doctors at emergency and for supervision of administration matters an administrator has been deployed at emergency.

He said that facilities have also been provided for immediate tests of heart patients besides ensuring early diagnose and immediate treatment services at emergency department. The hospital administration has also arranged a waiting place for attendants at emergency.

He said that the government has initiated a reforms agenda for revamping of entire health infrastructure of the country.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that there will be no compromise on the healthcare delivery system and it will be upgraded in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that incumbent government was determined to bring about reforms in the health sector. The ministry was striving hard to improve the health facilities for the masses at all public sector hospitals functioning under the federal government, he added.

He said that special attention was being paid to improving patient care in two major hospitals of Islamabad that are catering to bulk of patients not only from the capital but from other parts of the country.

He said the government will make FGPC a model hospital by ensuring all required facility to the hospital for patients.

He said that the previous government paid no attention to the health sector, however, he vowed that the present government will make all-out efforts to bring about the much-needed changes in the health sector.

He said that the government was well-aware of the challenges and problems in the health sector, adding, it has a clear plan and vision to tackle these mounting problems.

He said that the government will increase the funds and human resource for improvement of patient care.

He directed the hospital staff that no effort should be spared in providing best possible treatment to the patients. He added there will be zero tolerance for negligence in this regard.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention for having revolutionary changes in health sector, adding, keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan no stone would be left unturned to ensure provision of best health care facilitates in the country.