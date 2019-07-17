UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ebola Outbreak In DRC Constitutes International Health Emergency - WHO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:34 PM

Ebola Outbreak in DRC Constitutes International Health Emergency - WHO

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee has concluded that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) represents an international health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee has concluded that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) represents an international health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"The Ebola outbreak in DRC constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, citing concerning geographical expansion of the virus," the WHO said via Twitter, citing Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO added that no country should close its borders or impose any restrictions on trade and travel.

The Congolese Health Ministry has recorded 2,501 confirmed and suspected Ebola infection cases since the outbreak began last summer. More than 1,600 of those patients died, while another 700 were successfully treated.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Recent Stories

ICJ verdict victory for Pakistan: Dr Ashiq Awan

1 minute ago

270 employees including teachers of Education Dept ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Withhold Funds From UN Tribunal Until It ..

1 minute ago

Baghdad Hopes Relations With Ankara Will Not Sour ..

1 minute ago

Russia-Africa Summit Great Start to Future Relatio ..

5 minutes ago

Sister Berchmans conferred on Benedict Medal for l ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.