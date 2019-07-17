Ebola Outbreak in DRC Constitutes International Health Emergency - WHO

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee has concluded that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) represents an international health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday

"The Ebola outbreak in DRC constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, citing concerning geographical expansion of the virus," the WHO said via Twitter, citing Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO added that no country should close its borders or impose any restrictions on trade and travel.

The Congolese Health Ministry has recorded 2,501 confirmed and suspected Ebola infection cases since the outbreak began last summer. More than 1,600 of those patients died, while another 700 were successfully treated.