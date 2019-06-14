Endowment Fund established for HIV affected people in Sindh

Sindh government under its health budget for 2019-2020 has earmarked Rs 1 billion for endowment fund established to assist HIV/AIDS affected people of the province

The allocation has been made consequent to recent outbreak of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Ratodero, Larkana mainly affecting children.

The endowment fund is said to meet all relevant needs of patients with equal attention towards medication as well as social and psychological rehabilitation.