EPA takes notice of poor sanitation at Children Hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional In-charge, Department of Environment Protection Shaheed Benazirabad, during a visit to Children Hospital took serious notice of disposal and burning of hospital waste and poor sanitation arrangements.

He said that hospital waste collected from different wards was being thrown at prohibited places and there was no proper arrangement for waste disposal.

He expressed annoyance over the hospital administration and issued a notice. He directed the hospital management to install an incinerator at the earliest.

He said that all government and private hospitals of the region were issued notices from time to time to abide by the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 and action were taken against many of them over non compliance.

He further directed owners and administration of the hospital to implement SEPA Act 2014, otherwise legal action would be initiated against them.