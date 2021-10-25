UrduPoint.com

EU Medicines Agency Starts Review Of Merck Oral Covid Drug

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:18 PM

The EU's medicines watchdog said Monday it had started a review of an oral Covid medication from the US pharmaceutical firm Merck, raising hopes for an easy-to-administer treatment for the deadly disease.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of the oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir... developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

