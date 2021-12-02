EU regulator starts review of Valneva Covid jab

UrduPoint.com

The Hague, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday said it had started reviewing a Covid-19 jab by Franco-Austrian biotech firm Valneva, for which the EU has already signed a deal for 60 million doses.

"EMA's human medicines committee has started a rolling review of VLA2001, a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Valneva," the regulator said in a statement, adding that it could not yet say when a decision on approval might come.

