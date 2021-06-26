UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Tourism Plummets 61 Pct During Pandemic Year: Eurostat

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:27 PM

EU tourism plummets 61 pct during pandemic year: Eurostat

Tourism in the European Union (EU) during the year of the COVID-19 pandemic fell by a staggering 61 percent, according to figures released on Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the bloc

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tourism in the European Union (EU) during the year of the COVID-19 pandemic fell by a staggering 61 percent, according to figures released on Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the bloc.

The figures confirmed how tourism was among the sectors most affected by the pandemic due to travel restrictions as well as other precautionary measures taken by individual countries in response to the outbreaks.

Eurostat said this drop was reflected in the number of nights spent in EU tourist accommodation establishments between April 2020 and March 2021. This translates into a drop of 1.7 billion from the 2.8 billion nights spent between April 2019 and March 2020, prior to the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

European Union March April 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Virus causing COVID-19 can find alternate route to ..

47 seconds ago

Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star's death ..

48 seconds ago

DPO suspends SHO for non-cooperation in tracing lo ..

51 seconds ago

Delta 'most transmissible' of coronavirus variants ..

53 seconds ago

Iran reports 10,820 new COVID-19 cases, 3,150,949 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Speaker of Assembly of Comoros Uni ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.