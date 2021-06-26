EU tourism plummets 61 pct during pandemic year: Eurostat

Tourism in the European Union (EU) during the year of the COVID-19 pandemic fell by a staggering 61 percent, according to figures released on Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the bloc

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tourism in the European Union (EU) during the year of the COVID-19 pandemic fell by a staggering 61 percent, according to figures released on Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the bloc.

The figures confirmed how tourism was among the sectors most affected by the pandemic due to travel restrictions as well as other precautionary measures taken by individual countries in response to the outbreaks.

Eurostat said this drop was reflected in the number of nights spent in EU tourist accommodation establishments between April 2020 and March 2021. This translates into a drop of 1.7 billion from the 2.8 billion nights spent between April 2019 and March 2020, prior to the start of the pandemic.